Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $261.40. 48,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.