Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $38.87. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 286,791 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

