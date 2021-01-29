Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $45.70 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for $634.76 or 0.01831560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 220% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00175648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

