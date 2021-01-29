Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,820.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $377,351.72 and approximately $15,820.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.