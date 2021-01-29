BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) versus Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Head to Head Survey

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BeiGene and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $428.21 million 67.80 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -20.15 Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 12,662.15 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -1.25

Catalyst Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -569.22% -56.81% -39.93% Catalyst Biosciences N/A -55.23% -45.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BeiGene and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 1 2 5 0 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

BeiGene presently has a consensus target price of $259.61, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.59%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than BeiGene.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats BeiGene on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma. The company's clinical stage drug candidates comprise Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor to treat various lymphomas; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat various solid and hematological cancers; Pamiparib, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 to treat various solid tumors; Lifirafenib and BGB-3245 to treat various malignancies, such as melanoma, NSCLC, and endometrial cancer; and Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor to treat NSCLC, melanoma, and other solid tumor. In addition, its clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-A333, a PD-L1 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-A1217, a TIGIT inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-11417, a small molecule Bcl-2 inhibitor to treat mature B-cell malignancies; and BGB-A445, an OX40 agonist antibody to treat solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation; Merck KGaA; Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAtla, LLC; Zymeworks, Inc.; Ambrx, Inc.; Atreca Inc.; IGM Biosciences, Inc.; and Hutchison China MediTech Limited. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Its products include Marzeptacog alfa (activated), a subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa that has completed Phase II development for individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors; and Dalcinonacog alfa, a next-generation engineered coagulation Factor IX therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops CB 2679d-GT, an early stage Factor IX gene therapy construct for Hemophilia B; CB 2782-PEG, a long acting anti-C3 protease for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and SQ systemic complement inhibitors pipeline. The company has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other serious inflammatory retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.