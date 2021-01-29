Beldex Price Tops $0.0784 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $76.88 million and $221,876.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

