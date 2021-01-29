Benchmark Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441,873.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $441,873.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,508,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,614,520 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.