Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $213.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.38 million and the lowest is $213.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

