Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 56,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 114,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

