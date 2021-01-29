Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Hits $793.33

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $793.33 and $23.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

