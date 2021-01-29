Beowulf (BWF) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $35,332.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

