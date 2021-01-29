BEPRO Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $182,360.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

