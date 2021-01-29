Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVKEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF remained flat at $$11.13 during trading hours on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

