Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$60.70 during trading on Friday. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

