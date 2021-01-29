Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 402.4% in January

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 402.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,030,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Bergio International
