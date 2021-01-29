Berry Global Group (BERY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

