Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.