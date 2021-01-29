Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.32. 94,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 183,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

