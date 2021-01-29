Bezant Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $101,113.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

