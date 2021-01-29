Bezop Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bezop has a market cap of $255,724.38 and $514.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

