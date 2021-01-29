BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. BG Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

