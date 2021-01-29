BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. BG Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
