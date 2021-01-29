BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.25 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Approximately 265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of £861,954.90 and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.45.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.