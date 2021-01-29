Bibox Token (BIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.60 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Bibox Token has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bibox Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

BIX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,430,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Token Trading

Bibox Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bibox Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bibox Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

