Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

1/20/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

12/3/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics plc alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.