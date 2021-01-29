Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $235.50

Shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $235.50, but opened at $226.00. Biffa plc (BIFF.L) shares last traded at $229.50, with a volume of 211,487 shares.

BIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.86 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.28 million and a P/E ratio of -34.63.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

