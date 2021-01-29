Bigbom (BBO) Market Capitalization Tops $81,584.80

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $81,584.80 and $385,071.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

