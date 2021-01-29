BIKI (BIKI) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $773,290.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

