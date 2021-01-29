BIKI One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

