Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $4.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017646 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
