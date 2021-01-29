Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 1.1%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90. 29,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 94,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 348.25% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.