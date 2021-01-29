BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3.1%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 879,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,127,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

