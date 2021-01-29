BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $712,388.17 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00.

BMRN stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

