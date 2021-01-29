bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BMXMF opened at $155.38 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

