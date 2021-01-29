BiON plc (BION.L) (LON:BION) Shares Up 1.8%

BiON plc (BION.L) (LON:BION) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.76.

About BiON plc (BION.L) (LON:BION)

BiON plc, an investment holding company, operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia. It is involved in the research and development activities; provision of professional engineering consultancy and process design services in the areas of industrial biotechnology, pollution control, and renewable energy; engineering, procurement, and construction of waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation, and maintenance of biogas power plants.

