BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.01. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6,766 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $776,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.