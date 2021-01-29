BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

