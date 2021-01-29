BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About BioRestorative Therapies
