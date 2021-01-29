Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 3.3%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 15,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 4,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

