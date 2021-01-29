Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTCY opened at $1.19 on Friday. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

