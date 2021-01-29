Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.