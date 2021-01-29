Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

