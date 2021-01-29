Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

