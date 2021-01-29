Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.58 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

