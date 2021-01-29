Bird.Money Price Up 179.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $140.37 or 0.00407532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 179.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $2.36 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Bird.Money Token Profile

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

