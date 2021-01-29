Bit-Z Token Price Tops $0.0840 (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $1.97 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

