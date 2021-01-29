Bitblocks Hits Market Cap of $450,320.06 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $450,320.06 and $59,210.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.13 or 0.99677717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 259,496,429 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

