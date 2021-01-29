BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $119,603.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

