Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Cap of $123,498.75

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $123,498.75 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.13 or 0.99677717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.00749793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00299326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00188167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00030823 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 182.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,634,756 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

