BitCoen (BEN) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $94,939.73 and approximately $2,224.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00374584 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.66 or 0.95438588 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.