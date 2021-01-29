BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $84,093.42 and $1,006.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

