Bitcoin 2 Hits One Day Volume of $1,108.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

